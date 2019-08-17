iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $123.40. 1,355,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,585. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.07 and a twelve month high of $130.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

