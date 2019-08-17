iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.10. 293,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,086. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $95.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.27.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.