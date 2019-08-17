iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 99.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

BATS:ICF opened at $117.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.80. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

