Iron Financial LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Iron Financial LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,043 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 4.5% of Iron Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Iron Financial LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 40,688 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,185.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 583,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 185,487 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $28.00. 918,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,088. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.21. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

