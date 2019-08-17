Iron Financial LLC Has $614,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Iron Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Iron Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.10. 1,824,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,745. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.