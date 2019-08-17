IRISnet (IRIS) Price Tops $0.0264 on Top Exchanges

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. IRISnet has a market cap of $9.70 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00269091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.16 or 0.01301658 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000427 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,007,935,976 coins and its circulating supply is 367,665,309 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

