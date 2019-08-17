IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:MCRO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:MCRO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $25.82. IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF shares last traded at $25.82, with a volume of 122 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF stock. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:MCRO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC owned approximately 1.78% of IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of the IQ Hedge Macro Index (the Index). The Index seeks to replicate the risk-adjusted return characteristics of hedge funds that employ various hedge fund investment styles, which may include but are not limited to long/short equity, macro, market neutral, event-driven, fixed-income arbitrage, emerging markets and other strategies commonly used by hedge fund managers (the Strategy).

