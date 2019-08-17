Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Reaches $0.0629 on Major Exchanges (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $7.50 million and $12,138.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00267071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.22 or 0.01298381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022628 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00094742 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,206,722 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.