Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of ITIC traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.09. 5,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978. The company has a market cap of $274.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.54. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $139.20 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.30 and its 200 day moving average is $163.10.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
About Investors Title
Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
