Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Down 0.4%

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.19 and last traded at $15.26, 2,198,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 6,473,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group downgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price target on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.45%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

In other news, Director G Richard Wagoner, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $531,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 2,222,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Invesco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 58.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 142.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 46.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

