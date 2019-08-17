Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Stake Lessened by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 133,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJP opened at $56.29 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $55.27 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

