Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stake Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 334.2% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Live Your Vision LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN remained flat at $$21.32 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 188,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,702. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87.

