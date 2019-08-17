Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stake Raised by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 151.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCM remained flat at $$21.49 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 145,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,798. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16.

