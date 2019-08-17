Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 254,010 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.5% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Intuit worth $130,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,169,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,975,000 after purchasing an additional 118,956 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.96. 1,044,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,083. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.61 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.13. The stock has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $258.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.15.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 103,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total transaction of $26,846,038.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $2,723,637.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,296 shares of company stock worth $72,342,898 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

