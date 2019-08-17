Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Down 7.1%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)’s stock price fell 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.02, 643,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 489,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $428.89 million, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hugh E. Harvey, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 231,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,269.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $46,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,089,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,237.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 56,370 shares of company stock worth $177,674. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 55,222 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,870 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 50.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 300,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 92,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

