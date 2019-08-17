Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Down 7.1%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)’s stock price fell 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.02, 643,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 489,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
A number of research firms have recently commented on IPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $428.89 million, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.18.
In related news, Director Hugh E. Harvey, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 231,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,269.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $46,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,089,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,237.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 56,370 shares of company stock worth $177,674. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 55,222 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,870 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 50.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 300,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 92,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.
About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)
Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.
