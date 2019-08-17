INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ICAGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

ICAGY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. 72,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,266. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.25. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 105.69%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Analysts forecast that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

INTL CONS AIRL/S Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

