Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million

Interstellar Holdings (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, Interstellar Holdings has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Interstellar Holdings has a market cap of $1.74 million and $6,550.00 worth of Interstellar Holdings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Interstellar Holdings coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Interstellar Holdings alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000102 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings Coin Profile

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Interstellar Holdings’ total supply is 738,488,498 coins and its circulating supply is 698,772,633 coins. Interstellar Holdings’ official Twitter account is @InterstellarHLD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Interstellar Holdings’ official website is stellarhold.io

Buying and Selling Interstellar Holdings

Interstellar Holdings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interstellar Holdings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interstellar Holdings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interstellar Holdings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Interstellar Holdings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interstellar Holdings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.