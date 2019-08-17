Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IPG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.71.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,021,995.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $9,961,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,040,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,293,000 after buying an additional 792,701 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,473,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,114,000 after buying an additional 374,754 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,475,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,074,000 after buying an additional 1,603,251 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,520,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,301,000 after buying an additional 719,236 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

