Internet Initiative Japan (NASDAQ:IIJI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.51

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and traded as low as $9.23. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $862.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Internet Initiative Japan stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

