Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 64,922.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progenics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ PGNX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 768,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,007. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.76.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.17% and a negative net margin of 339.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PGNX. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research set a $14.00 target price on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.