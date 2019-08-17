Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Director Joshua L. Coates Sells 10,000 Shares

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Director Joshua L. Coates sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of INST opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95. Instructure Inc has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. Instructure had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Instructure Inc will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

INST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Instructure from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC raised Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Instructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Instructure by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Instructure by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth $5,108,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

