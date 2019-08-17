Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.03. Insperity posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Insperity had a return on equity of 136.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Shares of NSP stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.41. 473,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,763. Insperity has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.67.

In related news, Director Austin P. Young sold 3,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $362,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,887.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.03, for a total value of $1,140,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,500,489.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,618 shares of company stock worth $3,761,920 in the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Insperity by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 145,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 291,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,044,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

