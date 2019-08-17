Insider Selling: Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) COO Sells 608 Shares of Stock

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) COO Stephen Mullennix sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $19,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ URGN traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.01. 62,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,503. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60.
Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 843,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 64,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 834.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 62,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $1,472,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.
About Urogen Pharma
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.
