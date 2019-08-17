Insider Selling: Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) COO Sells 608 Shares of Stock

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) COO Stephen Mullennix sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $19,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ URGN traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.01. 62,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,503. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urogen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright set a $75.00 price objective on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Urogen Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 843,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 64,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 834.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 62,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $1,472,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

