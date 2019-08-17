Insider Selling: SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Insider Sells 4,058 Shares of Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider John S. Schoenstein sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SVMK traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,477. SVMK Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.17.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SVMK had a negative net margin of 59.16% and a negative return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $75.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. SVMK’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SVMK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVMK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SVMK by 3,055.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SVMK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in SVMK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SVMK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SVMK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

