Insider Buying: Allegiance Coal Ltd (ASX:AHQ) Insider Buys 666,666 Shares of Stock

Allegiance Coal Ltd (ASX:AHQ) insider Mark Gray acquired 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.95 ($35,460.96).

Shares of ASX AHQ remained flat at $A$0.15 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.08. Allegiance Coal Ltd has a one year low of A$0.04 ($0.03) and a one year high of A$0.16 ($0.11). The stock has a market cap of $74.12 million and a P/E ratio of -48.33.

About Allegiance Coal

Allegiance Coal Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metallurgical coal tenements. Its principal project is the Telkwa metallurgical coal project located in the north west of British Columbia, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

