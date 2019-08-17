Insider Buying: Allegiance Coal Ltd (ASX:AHQ) Insider Buys 666,666 Shares of Stock

Allegiance Coal Ltd (ASX:AHQ) insider Mark Gray acquired 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.95 ($35,460.96).
Shares of ASX AHQ remained flat at $A$0.15 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.08. Allegiance Coal Ltd has a one year low of A$0.04 ($0.03) and a one year high of A$0.16 ($0.11). The stock has a market cap of $74.12 million and a P/E ratio of -48.33.
About Allegiance Coal
Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.