Innova (INN) Price Tops $0.0105 on Exchanges

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, Innova has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a market capitalization of $52,875.00 and $7.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000422 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin . Innova’s official website is innovacoin.info

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

