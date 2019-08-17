Independent Research Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €18.70 Price Target

Independent Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SZG has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.88 ($28.93).

Shares of SZG stock opened at €15.13 ($17.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $818.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is €20.42 and its 200 day moving average is €24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €16.96 ($19.72) and a 52-week high of €44.00 ($51.16).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

