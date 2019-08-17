Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of LON:IOG opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.74. Independent Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 33.61 ($0.44).

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

