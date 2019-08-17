Imperial Oil Limited (NASDAQ:IMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NASDAQ:IMO) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.46 (Hold) from the thirteen brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $31.59 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Imperial Oil an industry rank of 110 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.62. 163,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

