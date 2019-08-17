Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives GBX 2,845 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,775.63 ($36.27).

IMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of LON IMB traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,089 ($27.30). 1,500,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 1,821.40 ($23.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,009 ($39.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,060.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,288.99.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

