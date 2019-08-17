IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$2.77 million for the quarter.

IPT stock opened at C$0.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. IMPACT Silver has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

