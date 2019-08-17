IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$2.77 million for the quarter.
IPT stock opened at C$0.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. IMPACT Silver has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile
