IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

IMI plc (LON:IMI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,057.50 ($13.82).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMI. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($13.20) price target (down from GBX 1,050 ($13.72)) on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of IMI stock traded up GBX 10.20 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 925.60 ($12.09). 505,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,118. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,006.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 987.26. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,237 ($16.16).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 14.90 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. IMI’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

