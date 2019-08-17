Ignis Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $759,865.00 (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Ignis has a market capitalization of $20.91 million and approximately $759,865.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can now be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, STEX, HitBTC and Coinbit. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00268397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.46 or 0.01311222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00023184 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094921 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Coinbit, Upbit, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Bittrex and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.