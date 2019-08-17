IG Gold (IGG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $793,186.00

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. IG Gold has a market cap of $793,186.00 and $2,203.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IG Gold has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IG Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, LATOKEN, ABCC and TRX Market.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00267071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.22 or 0.01298381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022628 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00094742 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002326 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a token. It was first traded on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 49,587,221,728 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,693,849,969 tokens. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, TRX Market, CoinExchange and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

