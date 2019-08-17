IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.50. IDOX shares last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 467,710 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $128.91 million and a PE ratio of 73.00.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, Content, Digital, and Health. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

