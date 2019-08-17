IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 300.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,581 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IDEX were worth $12,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 8.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 2,103.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 13.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 60.6% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 142,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after buying an additional 53,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.06, for a total transaction of $1,090,552.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,818,057.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $672,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,128 shares in the company, valued at $861,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,352 shares of company stock worth $25,921,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $164.00 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $173.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.57.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

