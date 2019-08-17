Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

IDRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $237,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 158,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 60,914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 127.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 25,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 149,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,380. The company has a market cap of $61.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,045.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.99%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

