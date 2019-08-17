Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Trims Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,001,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,886,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,973,000 after purchasing an additional 483,263 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20,386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 435,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,594,000 after purchasing an additional 433,814 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,846,000 after purchasing an additional 385,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 669.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 363,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,255,000 after purchasing an additional 316,186 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,605,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,440. The firm has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.22. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $164.25 and a 1-year high of $219.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $3,072,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,290,515.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,585,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,324 shares of company stock worth $20,603,284 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

