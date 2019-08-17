Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Purchases New Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 70,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Corning by 1.0% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 161,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 24.3% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth $144,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Corning by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 10,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Corning by 131.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 116,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66,010 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,207,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,254,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,701,377. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. Bank of America raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. S&P Equity Research cut Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 target price on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

