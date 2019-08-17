Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Purchases New Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen set a $200.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Macquarie upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.34.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,045. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $110.71 and a 52-week high of $194.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $782.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.92 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total value of $834,472.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,036.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

