Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Invests $1.68 Million in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 125.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 346.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

PNW traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,160. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $77.19 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.15.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $869.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.16 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.17.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

