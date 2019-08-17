Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Invests $1.46 Million in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 63,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNL. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Knoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Knoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Knoll during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Knoll during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Knoll during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knoll alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

KNL stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.98. 165,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,525. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.45. Knoll Inc has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. Knoll had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Knoll Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio is 36.76%.

In other Knoll news, EVP David L. Schutte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,252.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew B. Cogan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 518,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,075,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,079 shares of company stock valued at $523,045. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.