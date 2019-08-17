HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Up 8.4%

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)’s stock price rose 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.18, approximately 6,153,864 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,218,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

HUYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on HUYA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.65 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

Get HUYA alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 242.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HUYA Inc – will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HUYA by 2,989.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,797,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642,652 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the second quarter valued at about $34,971,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in HUYA in the first quarter valued at about $31,815,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the second quarter valued at about $26,266,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA in the second quarter worth about $25,078,000. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.