Humaniq Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $23,855.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Mercatox, Bittrex and YoBit. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00269257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.23 or 0.01296311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00023325 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00094874 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000438 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit, Bittrex, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

