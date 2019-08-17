HSBC Analysts Give Fielmann (FRA:FIE) a €70.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FIE. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Fielmann in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.41 ($70.24).

Fielmann stock opened at €62.15 ($72.27) on Friday. Fielmann has a 1-year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 1-year high of €77.50 ($90.12). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €63.68 and a 200-day moving average price of €61.71.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

