HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives $32.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised HomeStreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. FIG Partners downgraded HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HomeStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

In related news, EVP Amen Darrell Van bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 38,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,883.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 46,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,383.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMST traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 368,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,909. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $629.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.41). HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

