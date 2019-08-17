Holderness Investments Co. Sells 450 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Holderness Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 79.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 255.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 241.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 36,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,758,842.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,272,857.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,933 shares of company stock worth $6,865,486 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.55. 1,078,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.70. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $78.67 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $123.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

