Holderness Investments Co. Has $898,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 174,390.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 621,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 620,831 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 197,303.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 596,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 595,855 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $371,090,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Booking by 45.2% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,177,000 after purchasing an additional 201,869 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Booking by 7,915.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 175,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,150,000 after purchasing an additional 173,264 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,988.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,140.00 price target (up previously from $2,080.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 target price on Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,066.00.

Booking stock traded up $17.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,922.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,554. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,606.27 and a 52 week high of $2,019.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,893.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,824.88. The stock has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $20.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

