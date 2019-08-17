Holderness Investments Co. Has $6.42 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.9% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 40.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.48. 32,781,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,989,716. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.96 and a 200 day moving average of $182.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $195.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.