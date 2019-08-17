Holderness Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 95.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,613.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.88. 271,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,075. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.65.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

